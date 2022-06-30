Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in NYC

The woman, 20, was shot in the head by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

A 20-year-old woman was shot to death while walking with a baby stroller on New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday night, police said.

The unidentified woman was pushing a baby stroller on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:25 p.m. when a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt came up from behind and shot her in the head, ABC News New York station WABC reported.

The woman was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died.

Police said the baby was unharmed, WABC reported.

The NYPD was expected to give a press briefing on the incident sometime Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.