Indiana police looking for missing teen who may be in 'extreme danger'

Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Indiana police are looking for a teenager who went missing two days ago and is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., according to police in his hometown of Eaton, located about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was reported missing that night, local police said.

Indiana State Police declared a silver alert -- a statewide alert used in cases of missing children and missing endangered adults -- Friday night in the disappearance of the teen.

"He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," state police said.

Indiana State Police released this undated image of Scottie Morris. Indiana State Police

After local police called off the search for the night on Friday amid frigid temperatures, a search party reconvened Saturday morning to continue looking for Morris.

Hundreds of people -- including crews from area police and fire departments, leaders from the teen's school district and classmates -- turned out to help find the teen, ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV reported.

"It's impressive how many people have come together, so quickly," Eaton Police Chief Chris Ligget told the station.

"In this day and age, it's so important to see how a community can come together like this," he added.

The search so far has been primarily focused on fields, a forest and river in the area, according to WRTV. Infrared drones, bloodhound teams and boats have been deployed, police said. Volunteers have also been asked to check structures, including sheds and abandoned homes, WRTV reported.

Morris is described as being white, 5' 4" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.