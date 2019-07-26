Infant twins found dead after father accidentally leaves them in car while at work: Police

Jul 26, 2019, 6:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police.PlayWABC
WATCH Two infants found dead in hot car in New York: Police

Charges are pending against the father of infant twins after the pair was discovered dead inside a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon, New York City police say.

Investigators said the father told them that he accidentally left the twins, a boy and a girl approximately 11-months-old, in his car Friday morning on his way to work at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have released no information on the cause of the infants' deaths, but police are investigating whether they died from heat exposure.

PHOTO: Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police. WABC
Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police.

The father, who has not been identified by police, told authorities that he discovered the pair when he returned to the car at around 4 p.m.

(MORE: After record high number of hot car deaths, here's a guide to keep kids safe)

NYPD officials said the father was taken into custody late Friday.

The car, a Honda four-door, was parked in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

PHOTO: Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police. WABC
Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police.
(MORE: 'This too can happen to you': Mother urges parents to prevent hot car deaths)

“This is a horrific situation,” one police official briefed on the situation told ABC News, describing the father as 37-years-old.