Three people were injured when they fell into a creek after a dock collapsed at a South Carolina restaurant, according to police.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant in Mount Pleasant gave way Saturday evening, sending 20 people into the water below, the Mount Pleasant Police Department wrote on .

Video posted to Twitter by Ashley Blackstone, reporter for ABC Charleston affiliate WCIV, shows several fully-dressed patrons wading in Shem Creek as others on the dock try to figure out how to get them out.

**NEW VIDEO: Dock collapse rescue in Mount Pleasant sent to @ABCNews4 from Taylor Grooms. 20 people pulled from water. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/zanFt6VOai — Ashley Blackstone (@ashblackstone) June 30, 2019

The dock collapsed during a birthday party, Blackstone said.

The injured were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

A witness tonight sent me these photos. Mount Pleasant PD says 3 people were transported by EMS with minor injuries @ABCNews4. More tonight @ 11. pic.twitter.com/MiR29dLGvX — Rachel Ellis (@rachel_ellisTV) June 30, 2019

Additional information was not immediately available.