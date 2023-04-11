Instant summer: Record-high temperatures hitting Southwest to East Coast this week

Temperatures will be in the 80s in New York and Washington, D.C.

Summer-like heat is moving across the country this week with dozens of record-high temperatures possible from Arizona to Massachusetts.

Monday brought multiple record highs to the West, from Tucson, Arizona, which clocked in at 97 degrees, to Boise, Idaho, which reached 82 degrees.

On Tuesday, record or near-record high temperatures are forecast for Phoenix, which could near 100 degrees; Denver, which is forecast to hit 84 degrees; and Salt Lake City, where temperatures are expected to approach 80 degrees.

Record temperatures are possible across the West on Tuesday. ABC News

Record temperatures are possible in the Northeast later this week. ABC News

This summer-like warmth will move into the Midwest and the Plains on Wednesday with record or near-record highs possible.

Minneapolis is forecast to jump to 84 degrees and Chicago and Detroit could reach 80 degrees.

These high temperatures will then move into the Northeast with record highs possible from Philadelphia to Boston.

From Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will be in the 80s in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. There's even a chance for 90-degree temperatures in the inland Northeast.