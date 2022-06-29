Interactive map shows where abortion bans are in effect and where doctors face prison time

At least 12 states have issued bans -- but some are being contested.

This is a MedPage Today story.

Since last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe, MedPage Today has updated its interactive map to show where abortion bans have gone into effect. The map still details the penalties providers face in each state.

Below are additional details on abortion bans that have gone into effect since the ruling. We will update this list and the interactive map as new information becomes available.

Alabama

As of June 24, a U.S. District Court judge granted an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary injunction on the "Human Life Protection Act" -- which prohibits all abortions -- meaning that it is now enforceable.

Only abortions to prevent a serious health risk to the pregnant person are allowed, and there are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Arkansas

As of June 24, Arkansas is enforcing its trigger ban, which prohibits all abortions, except to save the life of the pregnant person. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wrote in a statement that he would be telling the Arkansas Department of Health "to enforce the law and to conduct the necessary inspections and notifications to assure that any abortion provider is in compliance with the law and understands the penalties that are provided therein." There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Kentucky

As of June 24, Kentucky's trigger ban went into effect, which prohibits all abortions, except to save the life of the pregnant person or prevent a serious impairment. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Abortion rights supporters react to the overturning of Roe v Wade outside the United States Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022. Mary F. Calvert/Reuters

Louisiana

As of June 24, Louisiana's trigger ban went into effect, which prohibits all abortions, except when necessary to prevent death or a serious impairment to the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

The trigger ban is temporarily enjoined until July 26. A Civil District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocked Louisiana from enforcing its abortion ban after one of the state's three abortion clinics sued. A July 8 hearing will decide whether the abortion ban will continue to be blocked. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Missouri

As of June 24, Missouri's trigger ban is in effect. It prohibits all abortions, except "in cases of medical emergency" for the pregnant person, meaning death or a irreversible impairment to a major bodily function. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Ohio

As of June 24, abortions in Ohio after 6 weeks are illegal. A federal court judge dissolved an injunction of a "heartbeat law" that's been in place since 2019. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Oklahoma

As of June 24, Oklahoma is enforcing its trigger ban, which prohibits all abortions, except to save the life of the pregnant person. Private right of action laws mean anyone can sue an abortion provider or anyone who helps the pregnant person obtain an abortion. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

South Dakota

As of June 24, South Dakota is enforcing its trigger ban, which prohibits all abortions, except to save the life of the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Tennessee

As of June 28, Tennessee has banned all abortions after 6 weeks, except in cases of severe impairment or death of the pregnant person. A federal appeals court vacated a preliminary injunction on a 6-week ban passed in 2020. There are no exceptions for rape and incest. Tennessee also has a trigger ban that’s set to take effect in 30 days.

Texas

Abortion has been almost completely banned since September 2021, with a 6-week cutoff, but its trigger ban enacts a law that prohibits all abortions, except in case of a life-threatening emergency for the pregnant person. The law is expected to take effect about 30 days after a formal judgement by the Supreme Court (as opposed to the released "opinion"). There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Abortion rights supporters protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court issued its ruling in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

West Virginia

West Virginia had an unenforced pre-Roe ban, and is expected to enforce it again, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Guttmacher Institute. The ban prohibits all abortions.

The person providing the abortion would be punished, unless "such act is done in good faith, with the intention of saving the life of such woman or child." West Virginia's Constitution was amended in 2018 to state that there is no (state) constitutional right to abortion. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin had a pre-Roe ban from 1849, and is expected to enforce it again. Though Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is against the ban and says he won't enforce it, local law enforcement officials could, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. The ban would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Contested Trigger Bans

The following states have trigger bans that were temporarily blocked following legal challenges:

Louisiana

Louisiana’s trigger ban went into effect on June 24, but was subsequently blocked by a temporary restraining order after one of the state’s three abortion clinics sued. The ban prohibits all abortions except when necessary to prevent death or a serious impairment to the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Utah

The state’s trigger ban went into effect but was blocked by a temporary restraining order following a legal challenge from Utah’s Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Utah. It prohibits all abortions, except to prevent the death or “substantial and irreversible impairment” of the pregnant person. There are also narrow exceptions for performing abortions in the event of severe birth defects, rape, or incest.