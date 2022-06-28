Biden's health secretary to 'unveil an action plan' on abortion access

The news conference comes amid calls for the Biden administration to do more.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is holding a news conference Tuesday in Washington to "unveil an action plan" on abortion as advocates call on President Joe Biden and his administration to do more in the wake of the Supreme Court stripping the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

Becerra hinted Monday that the administration could take steps to ensure women seeking abortions in states where it is illegal to travel out of state.

"We are looking at every option and among those is transportation," he told an audience at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, April 27, 2022, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, FILE

Abortion rights groups have also pitched a variety of options for the federal government to take.

One option presented is to declare a public health emergency to free up federal funds, possibly to use for transportation, an idea supported by members of Congressional Black Caucus. But this approach would likely be challenged in court as a violation of the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funds to cover almost all abortions.

While some Democrats have urged the administration to look into whether reproductive health services could be provided on federal lands or on federal property, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down the idea Tuesday, saying anyone who is not a federal employee who utilized such facilities could be subject to prosecution under some state laws.

"We understand the proposal as well the intention but here's the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk," she said.

Another idea is to loosen restrictions on the abortion pill so that it can be picked up at pharmacies. Currently, only registered clinicians can prescribe it and mail it. Pharmacies are not part of that network, which would require FDA regulatory action.

Telehealth medicine is allowable under federal rules, but that's not a loophole to circumvent state restrictions.

The only legal option a person has in a restricted state would be to travel to a state where it is allowed.

Otherwise, the person can go online and engage providers who are outside the scope of the U.S. regulatory system, such as the international organization Aid Access, which says it will prescribe the pill to women in the U.S. for 95 euros regardless of where they live. The FDA does not recommend this, although advocates say the group is using a reputable pharmacy in India.