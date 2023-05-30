Partially collapsed apartment building set to be demolished in Iowa amid protests

A ninth person was extracted late Monday, while others are reported missing.

A partially collapsed apartment building is set to be demolished in eastern Iowa on Tuesday, despite calls for a delay from members of the community who say their loved ones are still missing.

The six-story building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Davenport, a city in Iowa's Scott County located along the Mississippi River. The building housed a total of 84 apartments between residential and commercial, according to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

In this screen grab from a video, a collapsed building is shown in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28, 2023. Jacqueline Gibson/Facebook

More than a dozen people evacuated the building at the time, while nine others were rescued in the hours afterward. On Monday, officials said no deaths had been confirmed and there was no credible information that anyone was missing.

Then on Monday night, local ABC affiliate WQAD was at the scene when the ninth victim was extracted. A large crowd of people were gathered at the site, calling for "accountability" and pleading with officials to postpone demolition -- which was set for Tuesday -- because they believe more survivors could be inside.

A yellow "official notice do not enter" sign hangs on a fence around The Davenport, 324 Main Street, in Davenport, Iowa, on May 29, 2023, after a section of the building collapsed. Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

Over 150 personnel have taken part in the "extensive rescue operations," using thermal imaging, drones and a team of service dogs in an attempt to locate victims within the structure, according to a press release from city officials. As of Monday night, crews had found "no confirmed viable signs of life," the city said.

The city hired an independent and certified structural engineer to evaluate the structural integrity of the building. The engineer determined that the building is "in imminent danger of collapse with the condition on site continuing to worsen," the city said.

A notice and order for demolition was served to the owner of the property and demolition was expected to begin Tuesday morning.

"With the current structure in imminent danger of collapse, the necessity to demolish this building stems specifically from our desire to maintain as much safety for the surrounding areas as possible," Rich Oswald, director of the City of Davenport's Development and Neighborhood Services, said in a statement late Monday. "We appreciate the expertise of the professionals collaborating on site to determine the best way to do this."

An aerial view shows a section of a six-story apartment building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, on May 29, 2023. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Members of the community organized a demonstration at the scene to protest the planned demolition.

Johnnie Woods told ABC News on Tuesday that her nephew, Branden Colvin, is a resident of the building and remains unaccounted for. She expressed her frustration that officials want to carry on with the demolition as scheduled.

"It's like burying them in the rubble," Woods said. "This is ridiculous."

"We feel like they don't care," she added. "Our relatives, loved ones don't count."

