'Number of fatalities' in shooting in Jacksonville, Florida: Mayor

Several people were killed in a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday, the mayor said.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told local station WJXT there were a "number of fatalities" from the incident, which prompted a heavy police presence on the city's westside.

Edward Water University issued a public safety alert alerting students to the shooting, which occurred near its campus. Students are being kept in their residence halls until the scene is cleared, the alert said.

In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officials work at the scene of a shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 26, 2023. WJXX

"This is a tragic moment. My heart is heavy," Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman told ABC Jacksonville affiliate WJXX. "The people in this community, they're hurting -- and they have every right to. This makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now."

"It's unjust that we can't even walk on the sidewalk because we're not safe in any stores," she continued.

The FBI Jacksonville field office is assisting, according to an FBI Jacksonville spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.