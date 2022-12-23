Jan. 6 committee releases 46 more interview transcripts from probe

The release comes one day after the panel delivered its 814-page final report.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has released its next batch of transcripts from interviews conducted during the probe.

The 46 transcripts include the committee's interviews with former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and former attorney general Bill Barr.

Other interviewees include former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, former White House communications director Hope Hicks and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump-backed attorney Sidney Powell, and Marc Short, who was chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.

The release comes one day after the panel delivered its 814-page final report, and follows the release of three dozen interview transcripts over the last week.

Among those witnesses whose testimony was released earlier this week are former President Donald Trump's one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Infowars host Alex Jones, onetime Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, and Trump-backed attorneys John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

In this June 28, 2022, file photo, a video of former Attorney General William Barr is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. Shawn Thew, Pool/Getty Images, FILE

Most of those transcripts contained responses from the witnesses invoking their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The committee's final report, a culmination of its 17-month probe, presented a detailed chronicle of the attack's planning and execution, and called on Congress to consider barring Trump from holding further office for leading what it called a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election."

