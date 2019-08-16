Jeffrey Epstein's death ruled suicide by hanging, source says

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death in a Manhattan jail cell was ruled suicide by hanging, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded, a source familiar with the conclusion told ABC News.

ABC News has previously reported Epstein hanged himself with a bedsheet in his cell at MCC where he was found unresponsive about 6:30 in the morning on Aug. 10.

On Thursday, a city official with knowledge of the autopsy told ABC News that Epstein sustained a broken hyoid bone. Experts say the injury can be associated with suicide or strangulation.

OCME is expected to formally release its determination this afternoon or this evening.

The autopsy was completed on Sunday.

