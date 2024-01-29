Judge denies new murder trial for Alex Murdaugh

The disgraced attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

A judge denied Alex Murdaugh's request for a retrial Monday in the homicides of his wife and son.

Judge Jean Toal dismissed a motion filed by Murdaugh's attorneys last year that claimed the jury for the murder trial was tampered with by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, who they allege was protecting a book deal. Hill, who testified during the hearings over the motion, denied she tampered with the jury.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after a jury convicted him last March of murdering his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

They were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family's hunting estate in 2021.

Alex Murdaugh, second from left, is brought out into the courtroom during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.