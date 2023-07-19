Judge denies Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request for a new trial in the defamation and battery case brought by E. Jean Carroll that resulted in a $5 million damage award.
Trump had sought a new trial after a New York jury in May found him liable for sexually assaulting the former Elle magazine columnist in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, then defaming her in a 2022 Truth Social post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie."
Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the request, saying, "The jury in this case did not reach 'a seriously erroneous result.'"
"Its verdict is not 'a miscarriage of justice,'" the judge said.