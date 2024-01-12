Judge to hear motions in Trump's Georgia election interference case

The judge will hear motions from lawyers for Trump and several other defendants.

The Fulton County judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia is set to hear a number of motions Friday.

Judge Scott McAfee will hear motions from attorneys for Trump and several of his co-defendants, including a request from Trump's legal team to obtain additional information about correspondence that took place between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

In the motion, Trump's attorney references a December 2021 letter that was sent from Willis to then-committee Chairman Bennie Thompson that sought "access to records that may be relevant to our investigation."

Trump's attorney says in the motion that Willis' office has "steadfastly refused to answer yes or no" to the question of whether they received anything back, so Trump's team is asking the court to compel the DA to produce any response they got from the committee.

The judge is also set to hear a motion from Rudy Giuliani, who is seeking to compel interviews with the four defendants who have taken plea deals in the case, including former Trump campaign attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

Additionally, the judge will hear arguments on a request from Trump co-defendant Trevian Kutti's lawyers to withdraw from the case. Kutti has been ordered to appear in person for the hearing.

Trump, Giuliani, and 17 others pleaded not guilty in August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. Reba Saldanha/AP

Powell and Ellis, as well as defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall, subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has dismissed the case as being politically motivated.

Willis, meanwhile, has been subpoenaed as part of the divorce proceedings of one of her prosecutors in the election case, according to a court document obtained by ABC News.

The subpoena, issued earlier this week, comes as a co-defendant in the election case, former Trump campaign staffer Michael Roman, filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss the charges against him, alleging that Willis "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with prosecutor Nathan Wade, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them.

The filing alleged that the relationship began "while Wade was married" and that he filed for divorce "a day after his first contract with Willis commenced."

The filing from Roman is not scheduled to be heard at Friday's hearing.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County DA's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. A spokesperson for the office previously said they would respond to the allegations "through appropriate court filings."