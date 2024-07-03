Judge orders rapper BG to turn in lyrics before publishing while on parole

The rapper is pleased the court didn't add more restrictions, his lawyer said.

A federal judge denied the United States government's request for rapper BG to abstain from glorifying gun violence in his music while he's on parole for a gun charge.

The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, is on supervised release for felon in possession of a gun and obstruction of justice charges, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Judge Susie Morgan also ruled that the creator of the song "Bling Bling" and former member of the label Cash Money Records, will need to submit all new song lyrics to the court and prosecutors before publishing them while on supervised release, according to court records.

"To address the legitimate concerns expressed by the Government, the Court will impose a special condition that the Defendant provide the United States Probation Office with a copy of the lyrics of any song he writes, in advance of his production or promotion of such song," according to Morgan's order. "The Government may, if it deems necessary and appropriate, file another motion for leave to file a rule to show cause why the Defendant's conditions of supervised release should not be modified because the Defendant's conduct is inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation."

David Chesnoff, Dorsey's lawyer, told ABC News in a statement, that all defendants on supervised released are required to inform their probation officer about their employment. The defense said they were happy with the ruling.

"Mr. Dorsey is pleased that the Honorable Court found he did not violate the terms of his supervision and did not restrict his artistic work by permitting his lyrics to be controlled by the government," Chesnoff told ABC News in a statement. "He intends on resuming his career consistent with the court order."

Prosecutors declined to comment when ABC News requested a statement.

Court decisions involving rap lyrics have been part of a larger national conversation regarding the restriction of free speech that some say rappers have to face in court.

Morgan also ordered that Dorsey refrain from associating with any convicted felons without permission from the federal probation office. Dorsey performed with rappers Boosie and Gucci Mane, whose real names are Torence Hatch Jr. and Radric Davis, respectively, and who both have prior felony convictions according to The Guardian.

"It is understood that in the Defendant's music career, the Defendant may come into contact with co-workers who are felons and will promptly notify the United States Probation Office in advance before any interaction with such individuals," Morgan wrote in her ruling. "Further, if the Defendant determines after the fact that someone he associated with is a felon, the Defendant will notify the United States Probation Office immediately."

Dorsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two years of parole because of his firearm and obstruction of justice convictions, according to court documents. He began serving his supervised release on Feb. 1.

Dorsey's signature single "Bling Bling," which featured fellow Cash Money Records members Lil' Wayne, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Baby and Turk, peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at 36 in 1999.