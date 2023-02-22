New Hulu doc explores use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence

“Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial” explores the national conversation reignited after prosecutors cited lyrics as evidence against rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

February 22, 2023

