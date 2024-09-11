The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday.

Justin Timberlake reaches deal to resolve DWI case in the Hamptons: Sources

Justin Timberlake has reached a deal to resolve his driving while intoxicated case in the Hamptons, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The pop star is expected to appear in Sag Harbor Village court on Friday to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.

Timberlake was leaving the American Hotel in June when he was stopped for running a stop sign and swerving into the oncoming lane. The officer smelled booze on his breath, according to a police report.

Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In a criminal complaint, police added that Timberlake had bloodshot, glassy eyes. He also had slow speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint noted that Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink.

