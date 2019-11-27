5 killed when fire breaks out on 14th floor of Minneapolis apartment building

Nov 27, 2019, 3:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Minneapolis firefighters leave high-rise apartment building after a fire, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.PlayDavid Joles/Star Tribune via AP
Five people died after a fire erupted on the 14th floor of a Minneapolis apartment building early Wednesday, officials said.

When crews responded to the "chaotic" scene shortly after 4 a.m., they could not see above the eighth floor due to the wind and driving snow, Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said at a news conference.

"Very tragic loss of life," he said.

The blaze came on the same day a massive storm dumped more than 9 inches of snow in Minneapolis, where city officials declared a snow emergency.

The fire is believed to be accidental, Fruetel said.

A displaced resident looks out a window after a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.
A displaced resident looks out a window after a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Broken windows and damage remain after a fire at the high-rise apartment building Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Broken windows and damage remain after a fire at the high-rise apartment building Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis.

The 25-story apartment building was home to 198 residents, mostly single adults.

"There's some residents on the upper floors who sheltered in place," Fruetel said.

A fire at a Minneapolis apartment building on, Nov. 27, 2019.
A fire at a Minneapolis apartment building on, Nov. 27, 2019.
PHOTO: A fire at a Minneapolis apartment building on, Nov. 27, 2019. KSTP
A fire at a Minneapolis apartment building on, Nov. 27, 2019.

An injured firefighter has since been treated and released, Fruetel said.