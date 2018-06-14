Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out of batteries

One man's good deed is inspiring people across the country and around the world.

Bilal Quintyne spotted a woman in need when her electric wheelchair ran out of batteries, leaving her unable to get around. She asked Quintyne if he could call for help to get her home.

Rather than call for help, Quintyne decided to lend her a helping hand — by pushing her all the way home himself.

"I don't care what you're going through," he said in a video posted on Facebook that went viral.

"When God calls you for help, you're supposed to help. Period. Period."

The video was uploaded to Facebook, where it has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

"God blessed me with a able body. So WE pulled her home. A mile or not I wouldn’t go home until she was home. Period," Quintyne wrote on Facebook.