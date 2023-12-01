Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller to be sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Former U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The two-time gold-medalist -- who was one of the first Jan. 6 riot defendants to plead guilty to a felony -- was seen in videos wearing a Team USA jacket in the Capitol rotunda surrounded by other members of the pro-Donald Trump mob.

Keller, 41, was indicted on seven federal counts in the weeks following the attack, but in a deal reached with prosecutors he pleaded guilty to only a single count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to occur at 4 p.m. ET before D.C. District Judge Richard Leon.

His legal team requested he be sentenced to a term of probation and restitution, citing his early acceptance of responsibility and short time inside the Capitol where he did not physically assault anyone or otherwise participate in violence.

In this image released by the District Court of D.C., Klete Keller is shown at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. District Court of D.C.

Federal prosecutors recommended 10 months in prison.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last month, prosecutors argued Keller's actions on Jan. 6 were "unconscionable" and "will forever be a stain on this country's narrative." However, given his extensive cooperation with the government since turning himself in and his "genuine" remorse for his conduct, they pushed for a judge to give him the far lighter sentence.

In this March 26, 2007, file photo, Klete Keller is shown after finishing second in the Men's 200m Freestyle heats during the XII FINA World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Vladimir Rys/Bongarts via Getty Images, FILE

Keller apologized for his actions in a lengthy letter to Leon dated Jan. 23, 2023, which he described as a "way to better understand who I am beyond my bad choices on that terrible day" when deliberating the sentence.

"I stand before you feeling ashamed and profoundly embarrassed," Keller wrote in the letter. "On January 6, 2021, I unlawfully entered the United States Capitol Building and demonstrated without permission. I am ashamed to admit that I wanted to interrupt and influence Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote."

"As a former member of the United States Olympic Swimming Team, my behavior set a terrible example for young people who looked up to me," he continued. "I take full responsibility for my inexcusable actions. I will accept my punishment with humility and serve my sentence in peace."

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors noted how Keller joined members of the mob inside the Capitol just short of the Senate chamber, chanting "F*** Nancy Pelosi" and "F*** Chuck Schumer." He only retreated, they say, once officers were forced to deploy chemical irritants and use force against some of the rioters.

After leaving the Capitol, Keller told prosecutors he threw his Olympic jacket into a trash can and also destroyed his phone with a hammer.

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller appears in this courtroom sketch during a virtual hearing in a District of Columbia court, Jan. 22, 2021, on charges related to the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters, FILE

The reality of the day began to set in once Keller was on a train back to his hotel -- when a father and son sat near him and the son asked the Olympian for a photograph with him, prosecutors said.

"While Keller posed, he broke down inside," prosecutors said Friday. "Years earlier, he had stood on the world's brightest stage as a representative of the United States. Now, just an hour ago, he stood in the middle of the Capitol and sang the national anthem -- this time with alarms and pepper spray in the air, injured officers and rioters on the ground, and an election on the brink."

Keller surrendered to authorities within a week after the Capitol attack and soon after met with the government and admitted to his actions.

Prosecutors said in the filing that while Keller should serve some prison time for his actions that day, he should also receive credit for cooperating extensively with the government in the years since he joined the pro-Trump mob.

"A former Olympian with an opportunity to see up close America's ideals and represent its position in the world, Keller was in a unique position to know better," the filing said. "He should be punished, and his punishment should include imprisonment. But he has also shown genuine remorse and, more importantly, he has tried to right his wrong for nearly three years."

Keller -- a commercial real estate agent -- said in his letter to Leon that since his case began, he started volunteering with the Prison Professors Charitable Corporation. He asked the judge in determining his sentence to "please take into consideration that I will not repeat the mistakes of my past."

"I hope my case serves as a warning to anyone who rationalizes illegal conduct, especially in a moment of political fervor," he wrote. "The consequences of my behavior will follow me and my family for the rest of our lives."

Keller is a five-time Olympic medalist, including winning golds in the 4x200 freestyle in both 2004 and 2008. He won individual bronze medals in the 400-meter freestyle in both Sydney and Athens.

As of Nov. 6, more than 1,200 people have been charged for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot, according to the Department of Justice.