Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez takes leave of absence amid backlash

Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced she is taking a leave of absence from her position, after a recording emerged of her making racist and offensive comments about fellow council members. Martinez had already resigned from her role as city council president on Monday, but remained a member of the council.

"This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making. At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles," Martinez said in a statement Tuesday.

In this Oct. 27, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez speaks during an announcement at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in Los Angeles. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

In a recording of three Latino city council members, Martinez allegedly referred to white council member Mike Bonin's son, who is Black, as an "accessory." The recording was first posted to Reddit and later deleted. The Los Angeles Times then reviewed the recording and confirmed it is authentic.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the recording.

Several groups also planned to gather at City Hall in protest of the alleged racist comments made, with some demanding that all three council members on the recording resign.

In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, Nury Martinez attends Women's March Action: March 4 Reproductive Rights at Pershing Square in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE

In this Aug. 30, 2022, file photo, Council President Nury Martinez speaks at a public hearing at City Hall in Los Angeles. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

In the recording, Martinez allegedly said Bonin's young son behaved "parece changuito," or "like a monkey." In a statement Monday, Martinez apologized to her colleagues, Bonin and his family for the statements.

Veronica Sance holds a sign in a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in response to a recorded, racially charged leaked conversation between leaders at City Hall and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President, before the Los Angeles City Council meeting outside city hall, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Ringo H.w. Chiu/AP

Faith, labor, immigrant and community members rally outside City Hall to denounce racism and demand change on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, in response to a recorded, racially charged leaked conversation between leaders at City Hall and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

"As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I'm sorry to your entire family for putting you through this," Martinez said.

In several tweets, Bonin called for Martinez and the two other city council members allegedly speaking with her on the recording to resign.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Bonin and his family said they are "appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our on with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him."