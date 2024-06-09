Man fatally shot amid lakeside brawl in Napa County, California, sheriff's office says

Two others were airlifted to local hospitals with injuries, Napa officials said.

A man was shot and killed and several others were stabbed as a large brawl broke out near Lake Berryessa in Napa County, California, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fight at the Oak Shores Day Use Area had been first reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Public Information Officer Henry Wofford said.

Two people who were in critical condition from stab wounds were airlifted for medical treatment, law enforcement said. There was no update on the status of their conditions.

Multiple agencies, including the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, were investigating the incident.