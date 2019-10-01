Las Vegas massacre: Portraits of the 58 victims

On the night of Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, targeting concertgoers below at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Fifty-eight people were murdered and hundreds of others were injured in what became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Among the 58 killed was a special education teacher, a kindergarten teacher and a nurse from Tennessee who saved his wife's life.

Here is what we know about the 58 victims of the massacre:

Laura Shipp

Facebook

Las Vegas resident Laura Shipp, 50, died in the shooting, her brother, Steve Shipp, confirmed to ABC News.

Laura Shipp was originally from Thousand Oaks, California, but moved to Las Vegas five years earlier, Steve Shipp said.

Laura Shipp had attended multiple days of the country music festival, according to a GoFundMe account set up in her honor. Her son also works in Las Vegas, according to the GoFundMe page.

Bailey Schweitzer

Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc.

Bailey Schweitzer, a 20-year-old from Bakersfield, California, died in the shooting, according to ABC affiliate KERO-TV.

Her employer, Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., in a statement described her as a "ray of sunshine" in the office.

"No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around," the company said.

Neysa Tonks

Technologent

Victims Neysa Tonks left behind three sons, according to her employer, Las Vegas-based technology solutions company Technologent.

Technologent described Tonks as a "great mother, colleague and friend."

Carrie Barnette

Handout

Carrie Barnette, a member of the culinary team for Disney California Adventure for 10 years, died in the attack, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Another Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was seriously injured in the shooting, Iger said.

A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 3, 2017

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas -- the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones," Iger said.

Dorene Anderson

Facebook

Dorene Anderson was visiting Las Vegas with her husband and two daughters when she was killed, her friend, Marie English, told ABC News.

English said Anderson was the treasurer for the Cowbell CREW, a nonprofit based in Anchorage, Alaska, that supports local hockey teams.

English described Anderson as "very friendly and genuine," saying she had a "kind heart."

Jennifer Parks

Anaverde Hills School

Jennifer Parks, a teacher at Anaverde Hills, a public school in Palmdale, California, also died in the attack, the Westside Union School District announced. Parks had just entered her third year of teaching kindergarten at the school, the district said.

"She was always enthusiastic, energetic, committed and dedicated to her students, her colleagues and was so proud to be a teacher. Her spirit was something to behold," the school district said. "The students who were instructed by her knew what it was to love learning as Jennifer gave them the sense of wonder, curiosity and excitement about all they did."

The district added, "Our team of crisis counselors are at the school to assist students, staff and family from this terrible event impacting those at Anaverde Hills School or elsewhere within the school district."

Chris Roybal

WLS

Chris Roybal, 28, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, was among the victims, ABC Chicago station WLS reported.

Rhonda LeRocque

Facebook via AP

Rhonda LeRocque, a wife and mother to a 6-year-old girl, was among those killed, her mother, Priscilla Champagne, told reporters.

LeRocque, an active Jehovah's Witness, worked as a nanny, and loved to cook, bake and travel, her mother said. LeRocque and her husband dreamed of moving to Hawaii.

Champagne said when she was called with the news, "I was devastated. I was in shock. No mother deserves to get a phone call like that about their baby."

"She was enjoying country music and they were going to ... take their baby girl to Disney," Champagne said.

"She was a beautiful person," the mourning mother said. "She was perfect in every sense of the word. She was a perfect mother, a perfect daughter, perfect granddaughter, perfect sister, perfect wife. She was perfect. This is a tragic loss for this family."

Derrick "Bo" Taylor

CDCR

Derrick "Bo" Taylor, a 29-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who led inmates fighting wildfires, was killed in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Taylor was at the concert with his girlfriend, who also died, according to the paper.

Denise Cohen

Facebook

Denise Cohen, a mother of two sons, died at the concert along with Taylor, her boyfriend, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Cohen loved country music and traveling, the paper said.

"Everyone who knows her will tell you she was a happy, free spirit," her sister, Kristal Vogel, said, according to ABC station KGO.

Keri Galvan

Facebook via AP

Thousand Oaks, California resident Keri Galvan -- a mother of three -- was killed in the Las Vegas attack, her employer, Landry's, Inc., said in a statement.

Galvan had worked for Mastro's Steakhouse for almost a decade, the statement read. She left behind her husband and children, then ages 10, 4, and 2, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her sister, Lindsey Poole.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser, a resident of La Palma, California and vice president of sales for Greenpath Funding, was killed in the shooting Sunday, Greenpath said in a statement on Facebook.

"Fraser impacted everyone who crossed his path with his infectious energy," Greenpath said.

Fraser was an alumnus of California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California, the school said in a statement.

Andrea Castilla

Andrea Castilla died in the Las Vegas attack, her brother, Adam, confirmed.

Her family, who was with her at the concert, called her a "beautiful soul."

Sonny Melton

Facebook via AP

Sonny Melton, a nurse from Tennessee, died shielding his wife, Dr. Heather Melton, who survived.

"My overriding feeling that I have is grief," Heather Melton told ABC News' "20/20" weeks after the shooting. "But I also do have a strong sense of the love that Sonny and I shared, and that is what really sustains me and gets me through some of these situations."

"When we fell asleep at night, we were holding hands. We'd hold hands in the middle of the night. So it's so unnerving to not have him there. And he would always, like, just a gentle touch on my shoulder or on the back of my head," she said. "I always knew he was there. And just walking anywhere now, it feels empty 'cause he's not there to hold my hand."

Thomas Gee, CEO at Henry County Medical Center, said in a statement, "The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families."

"This event is a traumatic life experience for those there and those that are a part of the HCMC caring community," the medical center added. "If you are struggling to understand this event or other types of losses, HCMC has staff available at Lake Haven Behavioral Center. HCMC will be offering information and mental health tips to our partners, families and our community throughout this month as we all begin to cope with this tragedy."

Sandy Casey

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Another victim was identified as Sandy Casey, a special education teacher in Manhattan Beach, California.

Michael Matthews, superintendent of Schools at the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, said several other members of the school community were at the concert, including a principal and school psychologists.

"This is unbelievably sad and tragic," Matthews said in a letter to families. "We wanted to let you know so that you can be prepared to support your children and to help them process this information. As you can imagine, this loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply, and while we collectively grieve, we will be working to provide support to everyone affected."

Matthews said counselors will be available to provide support for students, teachers and parents.

Denise Burditus

Facebook

West Virginia resident Denise Burditus died in her husband's arms. Tony Burditus wrote on Facebook that he lost his wife of 32 years, who was a mother of two and soon-to-be grandmother of five.

Susan Smith

Simi Valley School District

Simi Valley Unified School District employee Susan Smith was also killed while attending the concert.

Smith had worked at the Vista Elementary School in Simi Valley, California, for three years and the school district for 16 years, a spokesperson for the school district told ABC News.

Lisa Romero-Muniz

Lisa Romero/Facebook

Lisa Romero-Muniz, a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, also died in the attack, the school confirmed.

Rachael Parker

Manhattan Beach Police Department

Rachael Parker was among two employees from California's Manhattan Beach Police Department who were shot, according to a police press release. Parker, a records technician, died in the hospital, police said.

"She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," the press release read.

The other department employee who was shot -- a sworn police officer -- suffered minor injuries, police said.

Dana Gardner

WLS

Dana Gardner, 52, a mother of three, also died in the attack.

Gardner's daughter, Kayla, was with her during the shooting but was not injured, Gardner's sister, Amber Harton, told ABC News.

Charleston Hartfield

Nevada Office of the Military

Charleston Hartfield, a Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class and a Las Vegas police officer, was attending the concert when he was shot and killed, the Nevada National Guard said.

"Charleston Hartfield lived to serve the public and protect his family," Brig. Gen. William Burks, the adjutant general of the Nevada National Guard, said in a statement. "He is the epitome of a citizen-soldier."

Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander, Nevada Army National Guard, said in the statement, "Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America and those who wear the uniform representative of the most powerful Army in the world."

Hannah Ahlers

WLS

Another victim was Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California, according to WLS.

Jordan McIldoon

CTV

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was killed in the mass shooting, CTV reported.

Angela Gomez

Riverside Unified School District

Riverside Polytechnic High School in California confirmed that Angela Gomez, a former student who graduated in 2015, died in the shooting.

Jessica Klymchuk

Facebook via AP

Victim Jessica Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver at St. Stephen’s Catholic school in Alberta, Canada, according to her employer, the superintendent’s office of the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Alberta Minister of Education David Eggen tweeted, "I'm devastated to learn that one of the victims of last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas was an EA, librarian & bus driver for @HFCRD37 [Holy Family Catholic Regional Division]."

Erick Silva

Facebook

Victim Erick Silva, 21, lived in Las Vegas and worked for the Contemporary Services Corporation, according to his stepsister, Daisy Hernandez.

Christiana Duarte

Facebook

Christiana Duarte of California was among the victims, her family said.

Duarte, 22, was with her brother’s girlfriend at the time of the shooting, according to the Daily Breeze.

According to the Daily Breeze, Duarte graduated from the University of Arizona and worked as a fan services associate for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings honored Duarte at a game days later.

Michelle Vo

New York Life

Michelle Vo of Pasadena, California, was among the victims, according to her employer.

"Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened at the terrible tragedy that has unfolded in Las Vegas," a New York Life spokesperson said. "Our grief is deepened by knowing that a member of the New York Life family, Michelle Vo, an agent in our Greater Pasadena office, was among those killed. During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones."

Brennan Stewart

Family handout

Las Vegas resident Brennan Stewart was also killed in the attack, as he shielded his girlfriend and helped others to safety, his family said in a statement.

Stewart was the "kind of guy who always put others before himself," the statement read. He played the guitar and loved country music, rarely missing an opportunity to attend a country concert, his family said.

He also loved the Atlanta Braves, the San Francisco 49ers and hunting, according to the statement.

"We had hope and were desperately searching for him all night and day until we got the news," Stewart's friend, Jeremy Jones, said. "Brennan was a best friend of mine. He is one of two brothers, and I have been best friends with him and his brother for 20 years."

Austin Davis

facebook

Austin Davis, 29, was among the victims, according to a GoFundMe page established by his friend, Katelyn Hood.

Hood wrote that Davis' parents headed to Las Vegas the moment they heard their only child was potentially hurt.

"Not being able to find him in the chaos, they ended up waiting 20+ hours in the hospital to even know if their son and loved one was alive," she wrote. "Their bond as a family is unlike anything I've ever witnessed. .... Their pride and joy to every extent. They raised the best son."

"Austin met his high school sweetheart 9 years ago, Aubree," Hood wrote. "My heart hurts for them more than words can describe. Austin was my best friend, my sons god father."

John Phippen

Facebook via AP

John Phippen, a father of six, was among the victims, ABC station KABC in Los Angeles reported.

Phippen, 56, of Santa Clarita, California, was in the crowd with his adult son, Travis, who was injured, KABC reported.

KABC reported that "Phippen had been supporting three of his children, between the ages of 15 and 24, since the death of his second wife three years ago."

Paul Nagyivanyi told KABC that Phippen was a "once-in-a-lifetime friend."

Tom Day Jr.

Facebook

Tom Day Jr. died in the shooting, said one of his daughters, Kelsey-Lee Day.

His four children were with him at the concert, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"He was the best dad," Day’s father, Thomas Day Sr., said, The Times reported.

Melissa Ramirez

Facebook

Victim Melissa Ramirez graduated from Cal State Bakersfield in 2014.

CSUB President Horace Mitchell said, "We are terribly saddened to learn that we lost a member of our CSUB family in this senseless act of violence. Our entire CSUB campus community is heartbroken, and we send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends."

Flags at CSUB were lowered to half staff in her honor.

Stacee Etcheber

Facebook

Victim Stacee Etcheber, mother to a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, was at the concert with her husband Vinnie Etcheber, a San Francisco police officer, ABC station KGO reported.

Vinnie Etcheber told his wife to run as he helped victims, said the officer's brother, Al Etcheber, according to KGO.

"She probably didn't run too far, she probably turned right back around and wanted to be there with her husband that's just the person she was," Al Etcheber said, according to KGO.

Stacee Etcheber was missing after the concert; the family later learned she died.

Steve Berger

EFS Advisors

Victim Steve Berger was a father of three from Minnesota, according to ABC affiliate KSTP.

"Steve was the most humble guy," his father, Richard Berger, said, according to KSTP. "Just a great father."

He was in Las Vegas with friends to celebrate his 44th birthday, KSTP reported.

Kurt Von Tillow

Kurt Von Tillow, a husband, father and grandfather from northern California, was among the victims, according to ABC affiliate KXTV in Sacramento. He was with his wife at the time, who was not injured, KXTV said.

His family told KXTV he loved golf and was very patriotic, always wearing red, white and blue.

Carrie Parsons

Carrie Parsons, 31, a Seattle woman who loved country music, was on a girls trip when she died at the concert, according to ABC affiliate KOMO in Seattle.

She worked as a recruiter and recently got engaged in Hawaii, KOMO reported.

Victor Link

Family handout

Victor Link, 52, of California, had just returned from a Europe trip with his fiance when he headed to Las Vegas, according to the Orange County Register.

Link is survived by his adopted adult son, Christian Link, who in a Facebook post promised to accomplish the goals he had set with his dad, the Orange County Register reported.

Link’s family said in a statement, "Victor was a loving fiance, proud father, loyal son, protective brother, supportive uncle and kind friend. ... While we mourn the loss of a great man, we also celebrate the wonderful life he led."

Heather Alvarado

Facebook via AP

Utah resident Heather Alvarado, a mother of three children ages 4, 7 and 14, was among the victims, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

According to the Las Vegas-Review Journal, Alvarado's husband, a firefighter, released a statement through the Cedar City Police Department, saying his wife "always saw the good in others."

"She spent her whole life serving others in her family and community," he said, according to the newspaper. "She was happiest when she was together with her family, especially her children and she would do anything for them."

Lisa Patterson

Obtained by ABC News

Victim Lisa Patterson of California was a mother of three, a family friend said.

She was a "constant presence" at the local girls softball league, where she and her husband, Bob, "spent endless hours donating their time and energy to help the girls of our community," according to a GoFundMe page.

Cameron Robinson

Facebook via AP

Cameron Robinson, 28, who worked as a management analyst for the city of Las Vegas, attended the concert with his boyfriend, according to The New York Times.

Robinson died in his boyfriend's arms, The New York Times said.

Tara Roe

Sophia Models

Victim Tara Roe, 34, of Canada, was in Las Vegas with her husband and another couple, her aunt Val Rodgers said, according to CTV.

Roe was a model and also worked as an educational assistant for a school district, CTV said.

"She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly," Rodgers said, according to CTV.

Calla Medig

Facebook via AP

Victim Calla Medig, 28, of Canada, took time off from her job at a Moxie's restaurant to attend the music festival, her boss Scott Collingwood said, according to CTV.

"She was kind of a rock and, as of Thursday, she would have been our newest manager," Collingwood said, according to CTV. "A lot of us around here have super heavy hearts and we already miss her."

Bill Wolfe Jr.

Family handout

Bill Wolfe Jr. of Pennsylvania was among the victims, according to the Shippensburg Police Department.

The police department said in a Facebook post, "It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased. ... Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers."

According to ABC station WPVI in Philadelphia, Wolfe coached for Shippensburg Little League and Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling.

WPVI said the little league board said in a statement, "His leadership, enthusiasm, and care and concern for these children will be greatly missed and certainly never forgotten in this community."

Candice Bowers

Candice Bowers, a mother of three, is among the dead, her friend said.

"Candice left this world doing what she loved, dancing to country music among loved ones," a GoFundMe page said. "She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Jordyn Rivera

CSUSB

Jordyn Rivera, a fourth-year student at Cal State San Bernardino's Health Care Management program, was among the dead.

CSUSB President Tomas D. Morales said in a statement, "I personally got a chance to know her when we spent time together last summer in London during the summer abroad program. As one of her faculty members noted, we will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy, and kindness."

"This is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family," Morales said. "In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Jordyn’s family, friends and all who knew her."

Adrian Murfitt

Avonna Murfit via AP

Adrian Murfitt, 35, a commercial fisherman from Anchorage, Alaska, was among those killed, his friend Ian Anderson told ABC News.

Murfitt's best friend, Brian MacKinnon, wrote on Facebook that Murfitt died in his arms, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

"He was always happy," MacKinnon said, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. "He was just a top-notch friend."

Nicol Kimura

GoFundMe

Nicol Kimura, 38, of southern California, was among the victims, the Orange County Register reported.

Friend Ryan Miller wrote on a GoFundMe page, "Our close knit group of 7 was in attendance together at Route 91, up from Orange County, California. We scattered after the shooting began and were reunited, less one, many hours later."

According to the Orange County Register, Miller said Kimura "had the most infectious laugh and personality. ... She was always loving and considerate to her friends. Her spirit will live on with us forever."

Rocio Rocha Guillen

Victim Rocio Rocha Guillen was a mother of four, including a 1-month-old baby boy, a family member said. She is also survived by her fiance, according to a GoFundMe page.

"Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother as she would always say," the GoFundMe page said. "She was a supermom, always working hard and juggling everything to be the best mom to her 4 children."

Chris Hazencomb

Chris Hazencomb, of California, spent his 44th birthday with his mother four days before he was killed, the Las Vegas-Review Journal reported.

His mother, Maryanne Hazencomb, who took her son off life support Monday, said her son "evidently saved [his friend] from getting hit so she could raise her two boys with her husband," the paper reported.

Brett Schwanbeck

Brett Schwanbeck, a father and grandfather, was at the concert with his fiance when he was fatally shot, family friend Carla Dawn told ABC News.

"Brett was a great man that was funny, generous, kind, loving and so full of joy!" Dawn wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He would drive 500 miles to help you if you needed it. He loved his family dearly and cherished lake trips, family gatherings, hunting, camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was so loving and this tradegy is so difficult on everyone close to him."

Jack Beaton

The 54-year-old Jack Beaton was a resident of Bakersfield, California and married father of two children, according to his obituary published in the Bakersfield Californian. Beaton's 23rd wedding anniversary was the day of the shooting and he was in Las Vegas celebrating with his wife, Laurie.

Jennifer Irvine

Jennifer Irvine, 42, was a lawyer in San Diego and a graduate of the University of San Diego and California Western School of Law, according to ABC affiliate KGTV.

"It just doesn't seem real to me at all," Irvine's friend Sarah Whyte told KGTV. "I'm at a loss for words to be honest with you."

Carly Kreibaum

Carly Kreibaum was from Sutherland, Iowa, and had gone on vacation to Las Vegas with friends, according to The Associated Press. The 33-year-old was a mother of two and had attended Wayne State in Nebraska.

Kelsey Meadows

Kelsey Meadows was a substitute teacher in her hometown of Taft, California, and 27 years old. Her death was confirmed by her brother, ABC affiliate KERO reported. Her alma mater, Fresno State University, released a statement saying flags would be flown at half staff in her honor.

"We have received the devastating news that Fresno State alumna Kelsey Meadows was one of the victims who lost her life as a result of the Las Vegas shooting," the statement read. "We are saddened by this tragic loss of such a promising young life."

Quinton Robbins

Quinton Robbins, 20, of Henderson, Nevada, died a few hours after the shooting, according to his girlfriend, Ally Plumlee.

Plumlee wrote on Instagram, "I love you more than life. you got hurt trying to protect me and I have no words ... I love you so much and I know I’ll see you again."

Patricia Mestas

Patricia Mestas, 67, was a native of Menifee Lakes, California, and was attending the concert with her friend and son when she was killed, according to ABC station KABC. Mestas was the oldest person to die in the massacre.

Austin Meyer

Austin Meyer was attending the concert with his fiancee, Dana Getreu, according to KSBW. The 24-year-old was celebrating his birthday two weeks prior and his recent move to Reno, Nevada.

ABC News' Dominick Proto, Teri Whitcraft, Zunaira Zaki, Jessica Puckett, Esther Castillejo, Mya Green and Emilie Richardson contributed to this report.