When one police officer fell in the line of duty, his comrades stepped up to be there for his son.

A sea of law enforcement came together at a football game in south Texas to help celebrate Corporal Jose "Speedy" Espericueta’s son’s first football game of the season.

Customs and Border Patrol, Rio Grande Valley/Twitter

Mission 👮🏻 officers vowed to take care of Cpl. Espericueta's family. They kept that promise as they showed up for Joaquin's 1st football 🏈 game. Speedy's son was named honorary capt. So many officers & city leaders were there to support! #ThisIsForSpeedy 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mg6fPzp9kY — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) September 21, 2019

The tribute was organized by the Mission Police Department and Espericueta’s three best friends, who are also officers at Mission PD, according to a spokeswoman for the city.

MPD was joined by more than 100 other south Texas law enforcement officers at Cathey Middle School for the first home football game of the season on Sept. 21.

A true blessing for the Sheriff’s Office to have attended Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta’s son’s first football game 2019. An amazing experience to see the law enforcement community continue coming together to show, he will never be forgotten! #myHCSO pic.twitter.com/g9qcozQEYs — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) September 21, 2019

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office shared photos of Espericueta's son Joaquin on Twitter after the seventh grader was named honorary captain for the team.

Customs And Border Patrol, Rio Grande Valley/Twitter

U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations in the Rio Grande Valley also shared the story on Twitter with the hashtags "back the blue" and "honor first."

#RGV Sector #BorderPatrol agents joined local police officers today to support the son of fallen hero, Cpl. Joey “Speedy” Espericueta. A sea of law enforcement watched Joaquin who was named honorary captain for his first 7th grade football game! #BackTheBlue #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/SaMWFbbIr8 — CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) September 22, 2019

Espericueta was killed on June 20, 2019, after responding to a scene of a man shooting at his mother's car with a handgun, police in Mission, Texas, said after the shooting.

Espericueta tried to make contact with the suspect, who then ran away from him, police said. As the suspect ran, he turned around and began firing and exchanged gunfire with Espericueta and other officers.

The 13-year veteran police corporal died after he was shot multiple times by the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

Our police officers put their lives on the line for the safety of our community. Today our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta. We ask for continued prayers for his family and our officers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/XdjAZXuEkl — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) June 21, 2019

Espericueta was survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Bobby, daughter Brianna and son Joaquin.

We thank the community and the entire nation for the overwhelming outpouring of support for the family, friends, and brothers/sisters in blue of our fallen Cpl. Joey “Speedy” Espericueta. Thank you for standing beside us during this senseless tragedy. #MissionMourns #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/sr6pktL2EZ — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) June 21, 2019

Sheriff Eddie Guerra and HCSO, DPS, Mission, Edinburg and McAllen officers previously showed their support for Joaquin when they attended his first day of school and welcomed him back to campus, lined up in front of the school last month on Aug. 26 in his father's absence.