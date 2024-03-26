LIVE UPDATES
Baltimore bridge collapse live updates: Desperate search after people, vehicles plunge into water
A container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday.
A cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing a partial collapse.
Multiple vehicles plunged from the bridge at the time of the collapse, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Overnight work had been underway on the bridge and divers were searching for at least seven people in the water, the department said.
What to know about the collapse
A ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing a partial collapse and sending vehicles and people into the water, officials in Maryland said.
"I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge," the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.
The container ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel, struck the bridge at about 1:30 a.m., according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking company.
Secretary Buttigieg offers DOT support
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that he’s spoken with local officials to offer support.
“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge,” he said. “Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."
-ABC News Molly Nagle
Governor declares state of emergency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
"We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a statement.
-ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson