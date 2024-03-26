Ship strikes Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge causing partial collapse, Maryland officials say

"Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed after a ship struck it, officials in Maryland said early Tuesday.

"I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge," the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said the collapse occurred "due to ship strike."

The bridge, which is part of Interstate 695, crosses the Patapsco River in Baltimore’s harbor.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge," the authority said in a statement at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday. "Traffic is being detoured."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Alex Grainger contributed to this story.