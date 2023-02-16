LIVE UPDATES
El Paso mall shooting live updates: Police say 1 dead, 3 injured
Shots were reported fired in the Cielo Vista mall, police said.
One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting at the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, authorities said.
One suspect is currently in custody, according to police.
The mall is located near a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist shooting in August 2019.
Latest headlines:
Gov. Greg Abbott says he spoke to mayor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he spoke to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser Wednesday night and offered the "full support" of the state.
"Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans," he tweeted.
Rep. Veronica Escobar: Shooting 'has brought back traumatic memories'
Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas' 16th District, which includes El Paso, tweeted Wednesday that the shooting "has brought back traumatic memories for many of us. Please know you are not alone."
"Call El Paso’s crisis help line at ; there is help for you 24 hours, 7 days a week," she wrote.
Police say it's too early to speculate on motive
It's too early to speculate on a motive, or whether the shooting was targeted or random, El Paso police said.
One suspect is in custody and police were looking into whether or not there's an outstanding suspect, authorities said.
Right now, police said, the focus is making sure the injured are taken care of and securing the mall, and an investigation will be conducted.
'Chaotic scene' after shots fired: Police
It was a "chaotic scene" in the mall after shots were fired and "people did flee," the El Paso Police Department said during a briefing Wednesday night.
"It does cause panic," police said.
The suspect was taken into custody inside the mall, according to police.