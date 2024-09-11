Hurricane Francine live updates: Gulf Coast braces for Category 1 storm's landfall

A raft of warnings was issued for cities in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama ahead of Hurricane Francine’s expected landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

A hurricane watch was issued for New Orleans, with hurricane warnings for Morgan City and Houma on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.



An ABC News graphic shows the latest warnings and watches for Hurricane Francine on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. ABC News

Tropical storm warnings are in place further east, covering cities including Biloxi, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama.

Storm surge warnings were announced for both Biloxi -- where water may rise up to 5 feet -- and Mobile, where water levels may rise by up to 4 feet.

Francine is expected to make landfall as either a high-end Category 1 or low-end Category 2 hurricane, with winds between 90 and 100 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The Category 2 classification begins with winds of 96 mph.

An ABC News graphic shows the potential for storm surge from Hurricane Francine on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. ABC News

Landfall may bring tornadoes in areas around New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola, Florida.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding from New Orleans all the way up to Jackson, Mississippi through to Wednesday night. As the storm moves into Mississippi on Thursday, it is forecast to produce flash flooding and gusty winds.

Francine is expected to stall through Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain to Memphis, Nashville and Paducah, Kentucky.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo