Hurricane Ian live updates: Expected to be Category 3 by Monday night

Ian is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida.

Hurricane Ian, the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season, is expected to rapidly intensify on Monday.

Ian is currently forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida or the Florida Panhandle by midday Thursday, though there is uncertainty about the hurricane's track and intensity.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a "state of emergency" for the entire state, with storm conditions "projected to constitute a major disaster."

The National Hurricane Center has advised residents of Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula to have a hurricane plan in place and to closely follow forecast updates.