LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Dozens killed in IDF strike on UNRWA school, agency says
IDF officials confirmed the strike, saying a Hamas compound was in the school.
As the Israel-Hamas war crosses the seven-month mark, negotiations are apparently stalled to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization, and Israeli forces continue to launch incursions in the southern Gazan town of Rafah ahead of a possible large-scale invasion.
Latest headlines:
- US joins 16 countries in issuing joint statement for Gaza cease-fire
- Dozens killed in IDF strike on UNRWA school, agency says
- 18 arrested as Jerusalem Day flag march leaves trail of violence
- 70 dead, 300 wounded in 48 hours at Al-Aqsa hospital: Doctors Without Borders
- US says Hamas' opposition to cease-fire proposal was not officially transmitted
- Hamas responds unfavorably to current cease-fire proposal
US joins 16 countries in issuing joint statement for Gaza cease-fire
The United States and 16 other countries released a joint statement this morning calling on Hamas to accept a cease-fire proposal and hostage release deal outlined by President Joe Biden.
"We note that this agreement would lead to an immediate ceasefire and rehabilitation of Gaza together with security assurances for Israelis, and Palestinians, and opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution," the joint statement said.
The statement was issued by leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
-ABC News' Justin Gomez and Kevin Shalvey
Dozens killed in IDF strike on UNRWA school, agency says
Dozens of people were killed and scores were injured in an Israeli strike on a school in Gaza, the local U.N. agency said on Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the airstrike, saying the school had a Hamas compound “embedded inside” of it.
“Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who belonged to the Nukhba Forces and took part in the murderous attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7th were operating in the compound,” IDF officials said in a statement.
The death toll was expected to be be 35 and 45 people, the U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees said, adding that it had not yet been able to independently verify those figures.
The school in the Nuseirat area, near central Gaza, was struck overnight or early in the morning on Thursday, UNRWA said. There were possibly a few strikes, the agency said.
IDF officials said they had taken measures to “to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians during the strike, including conducting aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.”
- ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Kevin Shalvey
Israel to send 50k soldiers to northern border
The Israeli government announced Wednesday there will be 50,000 additional reserve soldiers in preparation for possible escalation on the Lebanon front.
The announcement, made on Israeli Army Radio, came on the same day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the northern border.
Netanyahu said Israel is "prepared for a very strong action in the north."
-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman
18 arrested as Jerusalem Day flag march leaves trail of violence
At least 18 suspects were arrested on suspicion of "violent crimes, assault and threats and disorderly conduct at the annual march to mark Jerusalem Day," according to Israeli Police.
The march of flags continues into the Old City and the Western Wall as thousands of Jerusalem District police officers, police reinforcements, MGB fighters and volunteers work in the various missions and sectors. The Israeli Police said it is working throughout Jerusalem to secure the tens of thousands of participants, maintain order and direct traffic on Jerusalem Day.
The march left a trail of violence as it kicked off in the early afternoon of Wednesday. Predominantly right-wing Israeli ultra-nationalists attended, many very young, marching through Muslim areas of Jerusalem’s Old City and attacking local business owners and journalists.
Among those arrested were suspects of different ages involved in “various incidents of violence in the Old City, possession of a knife and threats towards police officers,” police said.
Some of the roads that were blocked were opened to traffic and the police continue to work to maintain security and order.
Al-Asima journalist Saif Al Qawasmi said he was attacked on duty and beaten on his head and hand, video shows.
Hareetz journalist Nir Hasson also said he was attacked by a group of Israeli nationalist youths and posted videos showing the violent scenes.
These protesters were consistently chanting racist slurs throughout their march and attacking people as filmed by witnesses and reported by an ABC News team on the ground.
The massive group of far-right Israelis marched into Jerusalem’s old city chanting, “Death to Arabs!” “May your village burn!” and “The nation is alive!"
Tensions were already high for this event, which draws thousands of people and all Palestinian shops were closed by the Israeli police.
-ABC News' Marcus Moore, Nasser Atta, Jordana Miller and Camila Alcini