Israel-Gaza live updates: Dozens killed in IDF strike on UNRWA school, agency says

18 arrested as Jerusalem Day flag march leaves trail of violence

At least 18 suspects were arrested on suspicion of "violent crimes, assault and threats and disorderly conduct at the annual march to mark Jerusalem Day," according to Israeli Police.

The march of flags continues into the Old City and the Western Wall as thousands of Jerusalem District police officers, police reinforcements, MGB fighters and volunteers work in the various missions and sectors. The Israeli Police said it is working throughout Jerusalem to secure the tens of thousands of participants, maintain order and direct traffic on Jerusalem Day.

The march left a trail of violence as it kicked off in the early afternoon of Wednesday. Predominantly right-wing Israeli ultra-nationalists attended, many very young, marching through Muslim areas of Jerusalem’s Old City and attacking local business owners and journalists.

Among those arrested were suspects of different ages involved in “various incidents of violence in the Old City, possession of a knife and threats towards police officers,” police said.

Some of the roads that were blocked were opened to traffic and the police continue to work to maintain security and order.

Al-Asima journalist Saif Al Qawasmi said he was attacked on duty and beaten on his head and hand, video shows.

Hareetz journalist Nir Hasson also said he was attacked by a group of Israeli nationalist youths and posted videos showing the violent scenes.

These protesters were consistently chanting racist slurs throughout their march and attacking people as filmed by witnesses and reported by an ABC News team on the ground.

The massive group of far-right Israelis marched into Jerusalem’s old city chanting, “Death to Arabs!” “May your village burn!” and “The nation is alive!"

Tensions were already high for this event, which draws thousands of people and all Palestinian shops were closed by the Israeli police.

-ABC News' Marcus Moore, Nasser Atta, Jordana Miller and Camila Alcini