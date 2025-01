At least 30,000 people under evacuation order as Pacific Palisades fire spreads.

More than 30,000 people have been told to evacuate in Southern California on Tuesday after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the Palisades blaze, which has burned more than 2,900 acres.

By Tuesday evening, a second fire had broken out miles away from the Palisades fire, in Altadena, California, prompting immediate evacuations after spreading 200 acres in 30 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.