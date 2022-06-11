March For Our Lives live updates: Protesters to take to the streets across US

Americans advocating for gun reform are taking to the streets in hundreds of communities across the U.S. Saturday to participate in protests sparked by the back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The nationwide marches were organized by March For Our Lives, a group founded by student survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Saturday's marches are in response to the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, as well as the May 14 massacre at a Buffalo grocery store where 10 people, all of whom were Black, were gunned down in an alleged hate crime.