How to watch Michael Strahan Blue Origin space flight: Time, details

The "GMA" co-anchor joins 5 others on the New Shepard launch from West Texas.

The countdown is on for "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and the Blue Origin crew of astronauts to blast off to space aboard New Shepard.

The team completed its Flight Readiness Review and confirmed the vehicle has met all mission requirements for launch.

The Dec. 11 mission will be the New Shepard rocket's third human flight this year and marks the first with a full astronaut manifest of six crew members in the capsule, according to Blue Origin.

The “GMA” co-anchor took part in a training camp with his fellow crew members ahead of today's launch from Blue Origin’s "Launch Site One" facility in a remote area in the West Texas desert.