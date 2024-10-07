Live

Milton forecast and storm tracker: Category 1 hurricane takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Milton strengthened on Sunday night into a Category 1 storm.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: October 7, 2024, 3:39 AM EDT

Hurricane Milton strengthened on Sunday night into a Category 1 storm, with wind speeds reaching 85 mph, as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour ago

Milton forecast to be major hurricane

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 11:36 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton.
NOAA via AP

“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.

