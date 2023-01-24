Half Moon Bay mass shooting live updates: 7 people killed, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67. Police are still investigating and a motive is unknown at this time.

This is the state's second mass shooting in three days.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.