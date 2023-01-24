LIVE UPDATES
Half Moon Bay mass shooting live updates: 7 people killed, suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
Seven people were killed Monday in a shooting at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
One person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as Chunli Zhao, 67. Police are still investigating and a motive is unknown at this time.
This is the state's second mass shooting in three days.
Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.
Latest headlines:
'Our hearts are broken': San Mateo County official
The gun violence in the U.S. is at "completely unacceptable levels," and it "really hit home tonight," San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said Monday. "Our hearts are broken."
"But in the end, there are simply too many guns in this country," Pine said. "And there has to be a change. This is not an acceptable way for modern society to live its conduct its affairs."
-ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Abigail Shalawylo
Shooting took place at 2 separate nurseries, victims thought to be workers: Sheriff
San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the department was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. local time with reports of a shooting in unincorporated San Mateo County with multiple victims.
At the first location, four people were found dead with gunshot wounds and a fifth person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, Corpus said during a press briefing Monday.
Shortly afterward, three additional victims were found dead at a separate location about a mile away, the sheriff said.
Both locations are nurseries, large rural properties, and some people live on site; children witnessed the shooting, Corpus said. The victims are thought to be workers.
The suspect is thought to be a farm worker, Corpus said.
The motive and the relationship between the victims and the suspect are unknown at this time. The suspect is cooperating and being interviewed, Corpus said.
-ABC News' Marilyn Heck
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, a Half Moon Bay resident.
The sheriff's office located his vehicle at 4:40 p.m. local time in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation, the department said in a press release.
Zhao was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said, adding that he is believed to have acted alone.
A weapon was found in his vehicle, authorities said.
-ABC News' Alex Stone and Marilyn Heck
Biden has been briefed on San Mateo County shooting, White House says
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting in San Mateo County, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Monday night.
"He has asked federal law enforcement to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities. As more details become available, the President will be updated," she wrote.
-ABC News' Molly Nagle