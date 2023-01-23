LIVE UPDATES
Monterey Park mass shooting live updates: Death toll rises to 11
The 72-year-old suspect has died following Saturday night's mass shooting.
Eleven people were killed and nine others were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night, authorities said.
The suspect -- identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran -- fled the scene and traveled to nearby Alhambra, where he allegedly entered a second dance hall before being disarmed there that same night. Tran was found dead on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van in Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, according to police.
Gov. Newsom laments 'rinse and repeat' of mass shootings
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lamented the “rinse and repeat” motions of the U.S. between mass shootings, during which the nation mourns but doesn’t make changes.
Newsom called large-capacity magazines “weapons of pure, mass destruction,” and said it’s “disgraceful” that the U.S. does not address it.
“The No. 1 killer of our kids last year was guns. The hell's wrong with us?” Newsom told reporters Monday.
Americans should have the “freedom to walk the damn streets without being fearful,” he said.
The governor said he didn’t hold a news conference on the Monterey Park shooting on Sunday because “I can't do those again … saying the same thing over and over again. I mean, it's insane.”
Man injured in massacre recounts the horror
Heong Bang, a man in his 60s who was injured in the mass shooting, told ABC News he heard what he thought was celebratory Lunar New Year fireworks, then suddenly felt pain his leg.
He said he looked around and saw fellow dancers on the ground covered in blood.
Bang was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. Bullet pieces were recovered from his leg; he said he gave the fragments to police.
Bang said he never thought this could happen. He said he’ll never step foot in a dance studio again.
11th victim dies
One of the victims hospitalized after the Monterey Park mass shooting has died, bringing the death toll to 11, hospital officials said Monday.
The LAC+USC Medical Center said it still has three patients from the shooting: one in serious condition and two who are "are recovering."
Suspect ‘distrusted everyone,’ acquaintance says
The mass shooting suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, filed for divorce from his then-wife in 2005, according to court filings. The judge approved the divorce in 2006.
It appears he worked as a professional trucker for at least 20 years. He was the chief executive officer of a San Gabriel-based business called Tran’s Trucking Inc., established in 2002 and dissolved in 2004, according to incorporation filings.
Tran was found dead on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van in Torrance, about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, according to police. No motive for the massacre has been determined. According to law enforcement sources, Tran had no known criminal history.
Tran’s former tenant and longtime acquaintance who wished to remain unnamed told ABC News that the suspect was a regular at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the massacre unfolded, and Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, where Tran entered with a gun later that night and was disarmed by a good Samaritan.
He told ABC News that Tran liked to dance but that he didn’t have many friends at either of the dance studios.
He said Tran “distrusted everyone."
He added, “I wouldn't say he was aggressive, but he just couldn't get along well with people.”
He said Tran spent his nights mainly alone, but would offer women free lessons in the dance studio. He said that upset the owner and staff instructors, who made their living on paid lessons.
“I think there was tension between Tran and those instructors,” he said.
In 2015, the former tenant filed a small claims case against Tran, claiming Tran owed $750 to him, court records show. He explained that he filed the lawsuit because Tran had refused to pay him his security deposit. He told ABC News that he did not serve Tran in the suit, but he did serve his co-owner of the property, Janine Liu. ABC News reached out to Liu but has not heard back.
