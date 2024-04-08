Solar eclipse live updates: Partial eclipse begins in Mexico
There will not be another solar eclipse in North America for 20 years.
A total solar eclipse is passing over North America on April 8, creating a path of totality that will cast some parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada in darkness.
About 31 million people live along the path of totality and will be able to witness a total eclipse, but the majority of Americans will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.
Latest headlines:
Partial solar eclipse begins in Mexico
The eclipse has begun to cross North America with the first photos showing the partial solar eclipse in Mazatlán, Mexico.
How some schools prepared students for the eclipse
As millions of Americans gather to watch the solar eclipse, science teachers have been preparing their students for the historic event.
LaToya Padilla, an earth science teacher at School of the Arts in the Rochester City School District in upstate New York, said she has been talking to her students about the eclipse since October of last year. Rochester is in the path of totality.
"We talked about how it's kind of a once-in-a lifetime experience, we talked about how the last eclipse in Rochester was 99 years ago, and how it might be a whole [other] lifetime before you get to see another eclipse unless you go chasing them, which some people do," she told ABC News.
Padilla said she taught her students the difference between a partial solar eclipse, which is when the moon only partially covers the sun, and a total solar eclipse, when the moon -- for a short period -- completely blocks the sun.
She also explained the proper eye protection to wear and how when the moon covers the sun, observers will be able to see planets, including Venus and Jupiter, in the sky.
"I feel like it’s very important because you don't want [students] to wait until they're older to realize that missed out on this opportunity," Padilla said. "Even though they might not fully understand what a unique experience it is, talking to them now about it and getting them to understand that it is unique, and you may never experience this again.”
FAA grounds some flights due to eclipse
The FAA is stopping some flights from taking off to two small commercial airports due to eclipse volume.
Certain flights headed to Southern Illinois Airport, located in Jackson County, and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, located in Williamson County -- both in the path of totality -- are being held at their destinations until at least 12 p.m. ET.
The FAA website indicates that the probability of the ground stop being extended is between 30% and 60%.
-ABC News' Sam Sweeney
Why is April’s total solar eclipse historic?
The contiguous United States hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse since August 2017, but the seven-year difference between eclipses is "deceptive," Fred Espenak, a former astrophysicist from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and author of "Road Atlas for the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024," previously told ABC News.
"If you look previous to 2017, the last one was in 1979,” he said. "So, it's a little bit deceptive that these two eclipses were in seven years of each other."
The next total solar eclipse to occur in the contiguous U.S. won't be until August 2044 in Montana and North Dakota, and the next to span coast-to-coast is slated for 2045, according to NASA.
Comparatively, 2024's total solar eclipse is "better" than 2017's, because the path of totality is almost 60% wider and the duration of the eclipse is about 60% longer, according to Espenak, who explained some locations within the path will experience up to four and a half minutes of the eclipse.
-ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff