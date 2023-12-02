Suspect tied to 4 homicides that occurred in Los Angeles in 4 days: Police

Four fatal shootings that occurred in Los Angeles this week -- including the unprovoked killings of three men who were all experiencing homelessness -- have been linked to one suspect, police said.

The suspect -- identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33 -- was arrested on Saturday in the killings of the three unhoused men, who were shot while sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley, police said.

Powell was already in custody for another homicide that occurred in Los Angeles this week involving a home robbery, police said.

The serial killings spanned four days -- from Sunday to Wednesday. The suspect was taken into custody in connection with the robbery on Thursday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released this image from surveillance video of the person they believe is responsible for the deaths of three homeless people. The Los Angeles Police Department

Authorities announced they were seeking a potential serial killer in the shootings of the unhoused men on Friday.

"Twenty-four hours ago we announced there was a killer on the loose. Now he is in custody," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Powell's vehicle was at the scene of all three homicides of the unhoused men, and a handgun recovered from the vehicle was "positively identified" as the murder weapon, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters. The vehicle and handgun were also linked to the home robbery shooting, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this image during a press conference of the car believed to have been driven by the person who killed three homeless people in Los Angeles. KABC

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.