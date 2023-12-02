2 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas shooting of homeless: Police

Five unhoused people were shot, police said.

At least two people were fatally shot and three were wounded with non-life threatening injuries Friday in Las Vegas in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 at 5:30 local time, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ABC affiliate KTNV that the victims were "unhoused."

Police told KTNV that the victims were shot by the same person who is still at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.