NBA rookie Sterling Brown felt "defenseless" when police surrounded him in a parking lot, pulled him to the ground and tased him in an arrest for which the Milwaukee police chief apologized.

A day after police body camera video was released showing officers allegedly using excessive force on him over what was initially a parking violation, the 23-year-old Milwaukee Bucks' player told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts that he wants justice, not only for himself but for others who have experienced similar situations.

Milwaukee Police Department via AP

In a police report of the Jan. 26 incident, officers wrote that Brown was acting "very aggressive" and "physically resisted." The video shows Brown standing calmly and attempting to comply with orders when officers swarmed him, forced him to the ground and used a stun gun on him in a Walgreens drugstore parking lot in Milwaukee.

"I mean, everybody thought that ... from the beginning, you know, thought I was combative, thought I was, you know, being aggressive," Brown said.

He said watching the video and reliving the nightmare has only made him angry.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"I mean, I get mad every time I watch it, you know, 'cause I was defenseless, pretty much," Brown told Roberts.

In the video, an officer repeatedly orders Brown to "back up," before telling him "I will do what I want, alright? I own this right here."

The officer accuses Brown of "being all badass with me" to which Brown replies "I ain't got no problem."

Other officers arrive on the scene and can be seen talking to Brown near his vehicle when one of the officers shouts for Brown to take his hands out of his pockets. Brown says that he has “stuff” in his pockets as several officers close in and take him to the ground. A scuffle ensues and an officer yells "Taser, Taser, Taser!" Brown can be heard moaning on the ground.

But Brown said the video doesn't begin to show the frightening details he endured.

"The video shows no justice at what really happened," Brown said. "Like, it's a bodycam, it's close, you can hear me screaming or what not. But anybody who's been in that position knows how ... how dirty it can get. So it's ... it's tough every time I watch it."

He said he's finally speaking out and pursuing legal action against the police department because he wants to send a message that what was done to him was not right.

"That's why I'm ... doing what I'm doing legally," he said. "I'm here speaking to you, you know, just to draw attention to it and try to, you know, be that voice and try to help as many people as I can in this situation."

He said for a long time after the incident, he did not want what happened to him to be made public.

Elsa/Getty Images

"I really didn't want it to come out. I really didn't want the video," Brown said. "It's just personal. Like, it's personal business. You know, as I thought about it more ... I mean I feel like why not? You know, why not be a voice for people who, you know, can't say anything or can't speak up for themselves?"

Brown was not charged with a crime as a result of the incident.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference held Wednesday that the officers involved "acted inappropriately" and were "recently disciplined." Morales did not detail what that discipline entailed and did not answer reporters' questions.

"I am sorry this incident escalated to this level," Morales said.

In a statement, the Milwaukee Police Association blamed the Brown incident on a “drastically understaffed” department. “Because officers are frequently mandated to work alone they are at greater risk to be compelled to use higher levels of force,” the statement reads. “Use of Force will never look pretty, but it is — unfortunately, a necessary component of policing. The cause or need for force is always dictated by the subject confronting the police officer.”