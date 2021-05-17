'Made in America' camping companies help the US prepare for summer adventures

These companies are putting the "great" into "the great outdoors."

These American-made companies are putting the "great" into "the great outdoors" as the U.S. starts to come out of the pandemic this summer.

Igloo Coolers from Katy, Texas, employs more than 1,200 workers and the company plans to hire more than 500 temporary and full-time workers for these upcoming months.

Pamela Vinson has been an assembly supervisor for eight years and said she proudly makes more than 50,000 coolers a day.

"I love when I go fishing and I see other people with an igloo cooler and I'm like, I made that cooler!" said Vinson.

In Asheville, Alabama, Go-Kot, a portable camping cot company, is veteran-owned and American-made.

The company can make more than 500 Go-Kots per month from materials sourced from Tennessee, California and New Jersey.

Co-owners Teresa and Mike Downing are both Air Force veterans and their son, Gabe Downing, is now in the Air Force Academy hoping to follow in his parent's footsteps.

Teresa Downing said that she's grateful she supported American workers during the pandemic.

"We're still here, making the best low profile cot on the market," said Downing. "Thanks for sharing Go-Kot with America."

The Swiersz from Madison, Wisconsin, have been using the quick-to-assemble cots for years. Dad Brian Swiersz said the cots are made to last.

"My parents bought me this cot in the mid-'80s," said Swiersz. "It is 35 years old and I am still using it today."