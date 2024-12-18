David Muir spotlights small businesses from Florida, New York and Vermont

Made in America: Gift ideas pour in from around the country

Ideas for American-made gifts are coming in from around the country as "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir continues reporting on small businesses during the 2024 holiday season.

Made in America gift ideas are flowing in from around the nation, including snow globes from the company Simon Pearce. Paul Johnson Photography

In Winter Haven, Florida, east of Tampa, the company Dugout Mugs sells hollowed-out baseball bats that have been turned into mugs. Customers can also choose to add personalized messages onto their sporty drinking vessels.

"We add your favorite Major League Baseball team or custom logos," co-founder Kris Dehnert told "World News Tonight." "We're sold in all Major League Baseball stadiums."

Kris Dehnert is co-founder of the company Dugout Mugs, based in Winter Haven, Florida. Kris Dehnert/Dugout Mugs

The wood for their products comes from Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio and New York. The company has 16 workers, who produce 900 mugs a day.

"As an idea that started in a dugout -- in a baseball dugout -- almost nine years ago, it's kind of crazy to see how far we've come," Dehnert said.

The mother and daughter duo of Teta and Maya Gorgoni are founders of Royal Jelly Harlem, which is based in New York City. This Africa-inspired clothing and home decorating line was launched in 2011.

Teta and Maya Gorgoni are mother and daughter co-owners of the New York City based company, Royal Jelly Harlem. Royal Jelly Harlem

They have 4 workers, who make a variety of products like colorful aprons, dresses, placemats and cocktail napkins.

"We're very proud to say that all of our products are made here in America," Teta Gargoni said.

Another Made in America gift idea comes from Quechee, Vermont, where the hand-blown glass and pottery company, Simon Pearce is based.

The Vermont based company Simon Pearce makes hand-blown glass and pottery. Carolyn Dugas

Their team is made up of 300 workers, including more than 80 glass blowers and potters. The company made more than 50,000 of their signature glass trees this year alone.

Throughout December, "World News Tonight with David Muir" will continue to showcase American-made products and holiday gift ideas from across the country.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are available to stream on YouTube.