Made in America: Small business gift ideas from across the country

From chocolate cherries, to cookware, and even something for man's best friend.

For the 12th year in a row, David Muir is highlighting small businesses from Virginia, Florida, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, and more during the Made in America Christmas series on "World News Tonight."

From cherries and chocolate, to cookware, and even something for man's best friend, there's a gift that will fulfill something on everyone's Christmas list.

The Blanc Creatives crew stands together for World News Tonight's Made in America Christmas series. Courtesy Blanc Creatives

If you're looking for your next high quality cookware that's American-made with American materials, consider Blanc Creatives in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Corry Blanc founded the company in 2012 with a mission to create hand-crafted kitchenware and barware with a life guarantee. Blanc Creatives' flagship product is their carbon steel cookware, but they make everything from wooden utensils to cutlery, and even garden tools.

"All of our products come with a lifetime guarantee," Blanc said. "They’re meant to become the next generation of your family heirlooms."

With just 10 workers in all, they use wood from Virginia trees, and metals from Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Texas.

Owner of Popilicious Popcorn, Maria Bailey, and her crew stand together for World News Tonight's Made in America Christmas series. Courtesy Maria Bailey/Popilicious Popcorn

In Pompano Beach Florida, the company Popilicious is making freshly popped popcorn in various shapes and forms.

With 25 workers in all, Popilicious says it makes 4,000 popcorn pops a day. During the holiday season, the company says it pops over two tons of popcorn.

Christmas popcorn treats can be covered in homemade marshmallow fluff, Pennsylvania chocolate, and more toppings. The choice is yours!

Owner Maria Bailey told "World News Tonight" that all of their popcorn is "freshly popped" and the kernels are "grown in Missouri, Indiana and Ohio."

The kernels are grown in Indiana, Ohio, and Missouri.

Farmer Gavin Spoor from Spoor Farms stands in front of his 600 acres of corn fields in Martinsburg, Missouri. Courtesy Gavin Spoor/Spoor Farms

Gavin Spoor of Spoor Farm in Martinsburg, Missouri, is one of the farmers behind the corn at Popilicious.

"We're a small farming operation that focuses specifically on popcorn," he said.

"It's fun to watch a little seed turn into a large plant, which we then can harvest and clean and package and ship directly to people's doorsteps," Spoor added.

Owner of The Cordial Cherry, Melissa Stevens, and the crew stand together for World News Tonight's Made in America Christmas series. Courtesy The Cordial Cherry

Another sweet treat that is bound to put a smile on anyone's face near or far is hand-dipped and hand-decorated cherries from The Cordial Cherry in Omaha, Nebraska.

With her grandmother's permission, Melissa Stevens started making and selling cordial cherries to help supplement her finances as she worked towards her doctorate. She gained customers of all ages and decided to officially launch her business in 2010.

The rest is history. More than a decade later, The Cordial Cherry says it makes 500 boxes a day that are shipped across the U.S. during the busy holiday season.

"All of our cordial cherries are made using my grandmother's old fashioned recipe," Stevens said. "The details that you see are all done by hand by our amazing chocolatiers."

Owner of Kate Weiser Chocolate, Kate Weiser, stands in her Dallas, Texas shop. Courtesy Cale Morris/Kate Weiser Chocolate

Everyone loves chocolate during the holidays, and thanks to Kate Weiser Chocolate, your family and friends can get in on creating the fun at home.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Kate Weiser Chocolate's signature holiday product Carl the drinking chocolate snowman has been a fan favorite. This year alone, they say they've created 80,000 Carl snowmen.

"He's basically a giant puff bomb that you put in a big pot of milk," Weiser said. "Gather your friends and family around the stove and watch him melt into delicious hot cocoa."

After years of perfecting her craft, Weiser created her chocolate company 2014. Today, they have 71 workers and say they ship about about 2,000 packages a day across the U.S. during the holiday season.

Johnna Devereaux, chief nutritionist officer at Bow Wow Labs shows 12-week-old Labrador puppies the Bow Wow Buddy. Courtesy Bow Wow Labs

Last but not least, you can't forget about the family member that's there for everyone in the house: the dog!

Bow Wow Labs was created after Scott Woolwine's dog Finn choked on a Bully Stick treat after swallowing a large piece. What happened next was an invention that would make sure he would never have a scare like that again.

The Bow Wow Buddy was born, a device to ensure the safe eating of large chews by securely holding it in place.

"Our mission is very simple," Michael London, CEO of Bow Wow Labs, said. "Keep dogs safe, healthy and happy."

Chief Nutritionist Officer Johnna Devereaux tested out the product with 12-week-old Labrador puppies, who had no complaints.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are now available to stream on YouTube.