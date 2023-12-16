Made in America: 'World News Tonight' viewer shines light on Texas toffee company

While walking past the bright lights and decorated store windows on New York’s busy Fifth Avenue, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir ran into a family from Texas as they were wiping away tears.

“I recovered from cancer, so this is a big trip for me,” Susan Huston said, revealing that this special visit to New York City with her family comes after battling Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir speaks with Susan Huston and her family. ABC News

Huston told Muir she was very happy that her cancer was in remission.

It turns out that Huston is a regular viewer of “World News Tonight,” and when Muir asked her about her pick for American-made holiday gifts, she recommended the jalapeño peanut brittle from Nancy’s Toffee in Arlington, Texas.

Nancy Grieser is the owner of Nancy's Toffee, based in Arlington, Texas. Nancy's Toffee

The company is owned by Nancy Grieser, who shared that there is often a look of surprise that people have when they taste the unique flavors in her candy.

“Generally when people take a bite of the jalapeño peanut brittle, they’ll take a bite and they’ll say what’s so…ohhh,” Grieser said, describing the reaction people have when they try the first bite of her brittle.

Bill and Lauri Keitel are owners of the Buffalo Billfold Company in Worthington, Minnesota. Noah Keitel

Other viewers shared their Made in America gift ideas as well, with one of them being leather goods from the Buffalo Billfold Company based in Worthington, Minnesota.

Owned by Bill and Lauri Keitel, the company makes items such as wallets and handbags that are handcrafted at their leather workshop.

While showing off their many products, Keitel suggested handmade bags as a gift option to those looking for ideas to complete their holiday shopping list with American-made products.

Rudy Balala is the General Manager of Maui Gold Pineapple. Maui Gold Pineapple

Another gift idea comes from the Hawaiian island of Maui, where the company Maui Gold Pineapple is based. The pineapple company was first featured on “World News Tonight'' in 2022. Since then, the company has been impacted by deadly wildfires that hit the island on Aug. 8. All members of their team survived, but there was significant damage left behind.

“We lost our store, our warehouse, and our offices in the Lahaina fires,” General Manager Rudy Balala said.

However, the company did not let the challenges thrown at them stop them from helping their community rebuild. The team has been donating pineapples to food banks across Maui and giving 10% of their online sales to local nonprofits.

Throughout the month of December, Muir will continue to report on American-made products and showcase holiday gift ideas from viewers.

