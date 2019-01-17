A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to using a dog walking app to lure a teen into his home, where he groped her.

Charles Johnson, 40, of Westchester County, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first degree attempted sex abuse.

Johnson used the alias “Chuck J” on Rover.com and sent a series of messages in May to a teen girl on the pretense of looking for a dog sitter, the Westchester District Attorney’s office said.

According to the district attorney’s office Johnson lured the teen into his Mount Vernon home where he trapped her behind a locked door, offered her money for sex acts and exposed himself.

When she refused he forcibly groped her and persisted in his demands for oral sex before she escaped and called police.

Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.