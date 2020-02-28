Man allegedly used counterfeit cash to buy Girl Scout cookies, police say The Girl Scout troops recognized the money as fake and called 911, police said.

A man has been arrested in Oregon after police say he used counterfeit cash to purchase Girl Scout cookies.

The Salem Police Department said it responded to two different calls in mid-February from local Girl Scout troops who reported receiving counterfeit U.S. currency on separate occasions while selling cookies outside a Walmart.

In each instance, the suspect allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies and was given legitimate currency in change. The Girl Scout troops recognized the money as fake and called 911, police said.

Police were able to identify the suspect -- 36-year-old Camden Ducharme of Salem, Oregon -- through video surveillance and with the assistance of Walmart security officers.

The security guards recognized Ducharme when he returned to the store on Sunday and contacted police. The responding officers took the suspect into custody, according to police.

"We want to thank the victim for making the report and providing such a good description of Ducharme," the Salem Police Department said in a statement Monday. "We also want to thank Walmart for helping us identify him in such a timely manner."

Camden Ducharme, seen in this undated booking photo, was arrested in a counterfeit money scam. Salem Police Department

Ducharme was booked at the Marion County Jail and charged with first-degree forgery as well as third-degree theft, according to police. Online jail records show he has since been released.

Ducharme could not be reached for comment Friday, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.