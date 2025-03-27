He was arrested on 15 counts, including suspicion of arson, police said.

Man arrested after setting Teslas on fire in Las Vegas: Police

Five Tesla cars were set on fire and shot at in an arson attack at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, March 18, 2025.

A man was arrested for allegedly setting Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas earlier this month, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect, 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim, was booked into the Clark County jail Wednesday on 15 counts altogether, including suspicion of arson, destroying personal property of another valuing $5,000 or more, possessing/disposing of a fire device and discharging a firearm into vehicle, according to jail records.

The incident took place on March 18 at approximately 2:45 a.m., when five Teslas were damaged in a fire started at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, police said.

Video footage shared with ABC News shows the suspect dressed in black setting fire to cars parked in the lot of the collision center.

Along with the burning vehicles, officials said the word "RESIST" was spray-painted across the doors of the facility and three rounds of shots were fired at the additional Tesla vehicles.

"This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility," Dori Koren, assistant sheriff for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said during a press conference last week.

The suspect is believed to have used Molotov cocktails and a firearm to conduct his attack, police said.

Officials received notice that an individual had "set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property."

Previously, officials said police and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating this incident, which they believed was an isolated attack.

Kim is due in court for his initial appearance on Thursday.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.