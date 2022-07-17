Man arrested after firing gun in Charlotte comedy club, police say

"There was an active shooter in the comedy club," comedian Craig Robinson said.

A man was arrested in North Carolina after he allegedly fired a gun in a local comedy club, police said.

The alleged gunman arrived at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte at about 9 p.m. on Saturday night, The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

"He brandished a firearm inside the business, which was quickly evacuated," the department said. "The suspect then discharged his weapon. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody."

Comedian and actor Craig Robinson, who was scheduled to perform at the club on Saturday, said on Instagram he had been in the green room when he was told to evacuate the building.

"I'm performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina -- there was an active shooter in the comedy club," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.