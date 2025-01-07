Man arrested for making violent antisemitic threats online: Police

A Nazi flag and a ghost gun were found in the man's home, police said.

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police said he made violent antisemitic posts online.

Matthew Scouras, 34, allegedly "posted threats to rape Jewish women and encouraged other users of the site to shoot people outside of synagogues," according to the Beverly Police Department.

Police said the FBI notified them Thursday of the threats posted to an online message board.

A search of Scouras' home turned up a Nazi flag, a ghost gun, six boxes of ammunition, other firearm parts and over $70,000 in cash, police said.

Money and firearms confiscated during an arrest in Beverly, MA, are seen displayed, Jan. 7, 2025, in this image shared by the Beverly Police Department. Beverly Police Department

Scouras was taken into custody Saturday and held for a mental health evaluation, police said.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held without bail pending a court hearing on Jan. 13.

Scouras has been charged with making threats to destroy a place of worship.

He also faces numerous gun charges, including 12 counts for possession of a firearm without a license and making a firearm without a serial number.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.