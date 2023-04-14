Man dies when attacked by dogs while pet-sitting for family member: Police

The incident occurred in the backyard of a Minnesota home, police said.

A Minnesota man has died after being attacked by dogs he was watching for a family member, police said.

The incident occurred midday Thursday outside a home in Brooklyn Center. A neighbor reported that multiple dogs were attacking someone in the backyard and that the victim was "yelling for help," police said.

Responding officers found four dogs attacking a man in the backyard, police said. Officers deployed a "less lethal round," striking at least one of the dogs and sending all of them back into the residence, police said.

Officers secured a garage door and began rendering aid to the victim, who "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body," the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement.

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, respond to a dog attack, April 13, 2023. Brooklyn Center Police Department

The victim was intubated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for surgery, but died late Thursday evening, police said.

The victim did not own the dogs -- identified by police as American pit bull terriers -- but had been taking care of them at his home for a family member, police said.

The dogs have been quarantined pending a dangerous dog evaluation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.